I am very ashamed.
I agree with Marc Thiessen and his article in the Telegram. Donald Trump cannot take criticism or advice from the people on his staff or anyone else. He lost this election. No one else is responsible.
The people who went to the Capitol of the United States (my capital!!) were wrong. They should be ashamed of themselves.
I was taught that if I didn’t like who was elected, then I will have a chance to vote against them in the future elections. This is the American way.
I hope God will help you and me to get through these next few years. “If my people … will humble themselves and pray and seek My Face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven … and heal their land.”
Wanda Freasier
Temple