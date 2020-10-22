Regarding the Telegram Oct. 12 article, “Three vying for two Belton Council seats,” isn’t that just wonderful?
I don’t know whether to laugh or be insulted over a North Belton citizen claiming they are running to represent South Belton — just what we needed, another marionette puppet.
This is so blatant an effort to make the career Council members look good after 20 years of lying to South Belton and falsely claiming Belton is too small for single district representation.
Belton doesn’t need a half-dozen to seven Caucasian FBC members on City Council to represent South Belton. It’s proven to be discriminatory, outdated, crooked and greedy. They’ve loaded boards and commissions with their likes to get what they want.
It’s laughable because the candidate being an employee and business partner of career Council member David Leigh is like Belton’s own Ukrainian Burisma energy company.
I’m sure this latest good-ol’-boy move comes with a successful new Council buddy that will enable the same white-powered political machine that thrives in Belton.
The insult is that they’ve convinced themselves that only a North Belton Caucasian buddy must be put on the City Council to vote in unison, keeping their ideology alive. Absolute power will enable them to bend rules that will put their interests first, like not requiring developers to install sidewalks and more.
So, get ready South Belton — business partner-employee of a sitting career Council member is coming to your rescue.
You’re finally getting some overdue equal representation! Hallelujah!
Can I get an amen?
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton