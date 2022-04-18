I want to thank the Telegram for publishing an Associated Press story on March 17 about the 23,000 illegal mail-in ballots found in the 2022 Texas primary. According to AP, historical comparisons are lacking, but the unusually high mail-in ballot rejection focuses attention on the new ballot rules being unfair. How was this “unusually high” opinion arrived at without a known historic baseline?
Nowhere do they say the ballots were rejected because the voters failed to provide the ID clearly outlined on the ballot instructions and that each voter was allowed to correct their vote. Apparently, 23,000 declined the offer. Makes me think those voters were all fraudulent.
It’s interesting that the majority of the bad votes came from Democrat counties. The AP implied they were likely for Democrat candidates. Deeply Democrat Harris County, Houston, had the most illegal ballots.
Makes me conclude Trump was correct about rampant fraud in Texas. He has been proven correct big time in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in the 2020 election.
Once again, the AP proves itself the purveyor of fake and biased news. The Telegram is apparently OK with this blatant fraud. Texas is not turning blue. God bless Texas.
Peter Jessup
Belton