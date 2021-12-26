I noticed a recent letter to the editor asking the question, “Why are people afraid of the vaccine?” I would assert that fear is the most powerful motivator known to man. It has been used in one form or another since the beginning of time.
Do you think that a person driving down Interstate 35 drives 70 miles an hour instead of 90 miles an hour because of a desire to maintain a safe driving environment? I would suggest that the fear that there may be a police officer ahead that will cite the driver. This would result in fines, insurance increases, possible suspension, or even jail time.
Fear is a potent motivator. Fear would tend to be a motivator to insure, or at least motivate compliance.
I would suggest a better question would be, why are people afraid to not take the vaccine? Perhaps people are afraid of being stigmatized, shunned or persecuted. Our republic operates on the rule of law, not the rule of mandate. I firmly believe that our current leadership would attempt to punish the “unvaccinated” with all manner of restrictions, further intruding on our civil liberties.
Another item of note regarding the vaccine is liability. The reason that the vaccine was so quickly made available was, in part, was because of the waving of liability on the pharmaceutical companies. I wonder how many people would drive a car produced by a company that did not have to warranty their vehicles or adhere to safety standards.
I have no issue with people making an informed risk analysis and choosing to be vaccinated. To borrow a phrase from the pro-choice lobby, “my body, my choice.”
David Blankemeier
Temple