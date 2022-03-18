The Biden administration and progressive Democrats hate America. This is no longer debatable. Inflation decimating the lower and middle class is a direct result from his policies.
He campaigned on ending our fossil fuel industry and signed executive orders like canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, eliminated drilling on public lands and weaponized the EPA to curtail drilling on private lands. He coerced major banks to implement ESG scores that cut off funding for the oil and gas industry. Higher gas prices affect everything you buy and those costs are passed onto consumers.
He’s blaming inflation on the Ukraine war but gas prices more than doubled prior to Russia’s buildup and subsequent invasion, causing us to have the highest inflation in 40 years. Now he’s negotiating with Iran and Venezuela to lift sanctions so the U.S. can buy their oil. Iran is directly responsible for hundreds of our soldiers dying in Iraq and the number one sponsor of terrorism around the world and he’s about to give them $50 billion a year.
He’s trying to lift sanctions on Maduro in Venezuela, who murdered his own unarmed citizens when they tried to get rid of him. Venezuelans were starving and so desperate that they ate animals in the zoo. Look it up.
Instead of releasing our oil industry and giving Americans great paying jobs, he’s decided to punish Americans and reward regimes that shout “death to America” and make them rich. Those countries have zero regard for the environment and do more harm than our domestic industry.
The pain is only beginning, ask a farmer about the price of fertilizer. Your costs will only get worse and the Democrats are to blame.
Richard Lewis
Temple