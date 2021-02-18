Just a comment on the Jan. 6 military vets/retirees who participated in the Capitol riot.
Service members have not “retired” from the Navy or Marines, it is “retainer” pay, not “retirement” pay and for a reason. You may be recalled to active duty at any time.
Those participating in the riot should be recalled to active duty, court-martialed and face prison time, dishonorable discharge and loss of all benefits and pay if found guilty. The same goes for Ret. Gen Mike Flynn who pressed for martial law with no proof of cause. Civil violence, especially by those who should know better, should not go unpunished.
Ed Maas
Temple