There has never been a worse time to increase our school tax burden. Why? Per the Texas Bond Review Board, Temple ISD is already mired with current bond debt of $264.1 million ($174.6 million principal/ $89.5 million interest). The advertised bond packages totaling $184.9 million reflect principal only. With projected interest ($74 million), an honest reporting of new debt sought approaches $260 million — functionally doubling school taxpayers’ existing financial liability. Voters combined local bond debt (TISD, city of Temple, Bell County and Temple College) exceeds $1 billion.
U.S. plus state of Texas tax liability is similarly growing.
Though credible projects likely exist within the larger bond package, an ask of this size — especially now — seems imprudent. Our country is moving into a period of significant economic malaise. The Misery Index is here. Bond package items cite fixing, replacing and/or upgrading various TISD facilities.
The rest of the world is facing serious supply chain issues with highly inflated prices, issues that will negatively impact the construction industry. TISD officials may believe they’re immune from such constraints, but reality suggests otherwise. The same issues logically apply to the 6,900-plus homes purported to be built. Market conditions rapidly declined throughout 2021.
The economy in which the two packages were developed is neither today’s economy nor that of the foreseeable future. Responsible stewards of taxpayer funds better serve their constituents by recognizing the need for a course change. A future reworked, smaller package featuring real necessities seems a more marketable ask. Vote No.
Lou Ann Anderson
Temple