In reference to the article in a recent Sunday’s paper about the Killeen skatepark renovations: my sons have skated Temple skatepark for 10-plus years and it has been the same equipment the city got second hand from another city.
Most Temple/Belton skaters drive to Austin, Round Rock and Waco to skate better parks since they learned to drive because our park is so limited. Just wondering when city of Temple is going to step up and give our skaters what they’ve been waiting on since you moved them from downtown to Miller Park. It’s past time for our park, so come on Temple!
Give our kids something else besides ballfields. Not everyone plays ball, so let’s just remember our skaters, too.
Heather Lewis
Temple