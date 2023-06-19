Letter to the editor Reader approves of 'Trumped up charges' editorial Jun 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I applaud the Temple Daily Telegram for the courageous editorial published in the June 14th edition, “Trumped up charges.”It is accurate, straight forward and truthful.Thank you. Gene DeutscherTemple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trumped Up Charges Donald Trump Temple Telegram Gene Deutscher Editorial Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTrump pleads not guilty to all 37 federal charges in classified documents case$500,000-winning Texas Two-Step ticket sold at Temple storeUPDATE: Temple woman identified who died in house fire; cause under investigationWildcat makeover: Campaign under way to update THS mascots Willie and WilmaCatching up with ... Coach Chad President: Former Temple, Tulsa quarterbackBlomquist named principal of Travis Science AcademyMan who allegedly impregnated girl, age 13, indictedTemple man charged with nine counts of possession of child pornographyColumn: Rhoades family savoring reunion on Yoe sidelineTemple father indicted for allegedly injuring baby girl Images