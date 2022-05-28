Few people in America understand that there is an 180-degree difference between police work and military. Military face combatants as a group and police officers have to face combatants as a single person with constitutional rights.
In my opinion it is 10 times harder to be a good policeman than it is a soldier. It is wrong to train a policeman as a soldier to be able to handle individual differences of people. Military has planned attacks, police officers have to handle issues and act as a single person at all times with the understanding of the rights of the people.
Military people use military training as a group to gain control, police as a rule are one on one. Many are questioning the time and response of the Uvalde police, that is the first sign of being trained as military and not as policeman. If that is the case the blame is the wrong training and not the officers.
I have training as a Texas DPS officer and was trained by an ex-military person. If it was not for addition training by one of the DPS law school attorneys I would have not been trained to understand the people’s constitutional rights.
I had to make judgments in a second about life or death. This is just my option but I believe far too many cities and counties do not train police officers as true policeman but in a haphazard military way and that is the issue many police departments face. The headline in the paper “Law enforcement face criticism for low reaction time.” Take a look at training and not the police officers.
Charles F. Ashby
Temple