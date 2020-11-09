In Pam Neal’s Oct. 26 letter, I found the perfect example of propagandizing of the “fake” news on full display.
Every example (in her letter) of Trump’s “failures” are complete untruths or completely misrepresented. It is so very disappointing that so many know so little. In recent letters to your paper there has been absolutely no mention of Joe Biden and what he has to offer the citizens of this country.
The propaganda followers know nothing of what is going on right now, they know nothing of those hiring and paying millions of dollars to thugs whose job is to create riots, looting and murder. They don’t know the purpose of those Marx, Lenin, Alinsky followers is to “fundamentally change this country.”
They know nothing of the accomplishments of Donald Trump. They know nothing of the current scandal and corruption of Joe Biden and his family. They know nothing of the actions of the left in Congress. They don’t know that there are no “peaceful protests” supporting BLM and other groups.
They do not know that it is their own party, their own mentors who are determined to destroy our way of life. They do not know that Donald Trump is working day and night to keep this country alive and well under the Constitution. They know nothing of his efforts to keep Americans safe, secure and successful. They only know to hate Donald Trump. What they don’t realize is they will live in a different country should they let the hate for Trump cause them to lose sight of why this is so very important. I hope the hate is not what will determine our future.
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple