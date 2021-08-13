In our society, there is always room for respectful differences of opinion. However, science is not an opinion. Science is revealed through research and peer review — not lies and conjectures.
This pandemic is about people, not politics or the stock market. It is about your life, the lives of your family and my life. You claim your freedom to not vaccinate or wear a mask. Freedom and rights also carry responsibility to do the right thing.
Is it freedom for you to die or for you to kill your spouse or child because you believe totally intentional lies from some folks who do not care about your well-being? We are in the midst of a moral and unsustainable crisis. The foundation of truth and trust is the willingness to sacrifice for others. The COVID-19 mutated into the delta variant because you believed the lies.
This variant is now running rampant through our area and there will be many more deaths. There is a reasonable chance that the delta variant will mutate into a more virulent form — one that the present vaccine will not protect us.
Stores and restaurants will close, home schooling will start up again, the economy will falter, and you will lose your job. This will be your fault — the unvaccinated. Live or die — your decision. Believe the facts. Vaccinate!
Randy Broussard
Belton