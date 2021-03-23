I agree with Gary Adams in his March 14 letter and I will add one question. Where did “happy” go in this country? Doesn’t anyone know how to be happy and content in their lives today? I am sure there are still a few.
We are to find our joy in the Lord, our Creator and Savior and what He has done.
Easter will be soon be here, and the resurrection story, but we have to create our own happiness: laugh, love and live! Think about others rather than just self. No, we who know who we are have to be subjected to those of morbid ideas and character; malcontents! Without God there can be a problem in one’s identity.
I choose to know who God is and who I am in Him – and be “happy”!
Happy and content are the people whose God is the Lord! Psalm 144:15.
Mrs. V.L. Elkins
Temple