I can’t quite fathom the pictures, the posters, the T-shirts and their message of “I Stand with Trump.” I would stand with him, but I can’t stoop that low.
When will people realize Trump hasn’t, and still doesn’t, care about any of us, doesn’t care about the United States? It’s all about Trump and “I can do anything I want.”
No wonder he and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton support one another. Birds of a feather flocking together — vultures.
P.S. — I’m not a Democrat and cannot stomach voting Republican much longer.
Bob Cockrum
Temple