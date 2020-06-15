In his May 7 letter, Gary Brooks attempted to define “price gouging.” He set up an imaginary scenario of a sanitizing/disinfectant company that raised their prices from $5 per unit to $15 per unit in a disaster. He defined this situation as price gouging.
In my original letter I had asked for a definition of price gouging. “What percentage of raising prices is considered gouging? Is it 10 percent, 20 percent or more?”
Brooks defined gouging as a tripling of the original price. And, that the businessperson was “greedy”. Obviously, Mr. Brooks has never been in business. Product pricing is one of the most difficult decisions in business. Maybe the person was just desperate.
Where do we draw the line? Is doubling the price of sanitizers and or disinfectants gouging? We do need a definitive answer, because there can be serious consequences for going over the line. Perhaps even government confiscation.
Who gets to decide the exact percentage that will make a business a “price gouger?” Is it the mayor or the governor? It should be left to the two individuals in this transaction. If one is willing to sell at a certain price and another is willing to pay that price, why not leave it to them?
In economics there is a “seen effect” and “an unseen effect.” The seen effect is often emotional, while the unseen effect may be harsh and often counterintuitive. Before we label someone as “greedy” or “a price gouger,” let’s at least have a clear and exact definition of how much the price can be raised before it becomes gouging.
Elwood Smith
Temple