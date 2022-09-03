President Biden — friend of the working family? Politico, a source of news and views has reported that the IRS is reviewing the security of all facilities after determining that a major boost in funding is to come.
The expenditure is to occur in the middle of an inflationary crisis that some refer to as a recession. Using congressionally approved funding, Biden wants to hire over 80,000 new tax reviewers, each qualified to carry a weapon and be willing to participate in armed encounters. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig announced that the agency would be undergoing a full security review due to a rise in anti-government sentiment justifying the expense and weapons carry.
There are those that believe IRS agents may use the threat of firearms to seek out delinquent American taxpayers. But who will be in the greatest debt? The individual or the U.S. government?
Rettig was noted telling employees that there have been new threats aimed at the agency and its staff. Additionally, abundant misinformation and false social media postings have occurred. Launched by Rettig, a comprehensive security review will include an examination of how to bolster security at IRS offices. His efforts will foster increased collaboration with Federal Homeland Security officials and local police. What are they afraid of?
David F. Barrows
Temple