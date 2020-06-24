I am a resident, OK inmate, at the Hughes prison unit in Gatesville. I have subscribed to the Temple Daily Telegram for many years. It’s local, never late and reasonably priced. Being in restricted housing, it’s my only source of news.
The column written by Larry Elder in the editorial section on June 5 was by far the best all year. It was full of facts. It made me see the whole pie, not just one slice. Every adult American needs to read that article.
If I were a free man and out protesting, I would be carrying a sign that reads: “Black Lives Matter, Black Businesses and Blacks Killing Blacks Not So Much!” because nobody seems to care about those issues.
R. Vaughn
Gatesville