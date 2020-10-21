In a few days we will vote to elect a president for our great country, or will we?
In this country we have a secret ballot. This means that no one knows who votes for who. This is a great idea, if we know who is voting. Not to mention who we have as candidates to vote for.
I have two debatable considerations to examine. One, if millions of unsolicited ballots are randomly sent out to “voters” and the validity of the votes cannot be ascertained, who can say who won what? Since some people are so fond of quoting communist leaders, here is one quote attributed to Joseph Stalin: “People who cast votes, decide nothing. People who count votes, decide everything.”
Second, do you wonder why the Democrats themselves were unable to nominate a female for their candidate? They could not get enough support for one in their own party. So what do they do? They trot out someone, that those Democrats who are not so far left that they are drowning in the Pacific Ocean, can see as someone with a faint possibility of winning.
It turns out that their current candidate had a good reason for being reluctant to enter the race. Anyone who thinks that they are casting a vote for this current “presumptive” candidate is lying to themselves. They are in fact, voting for the female VP that the Democratic Party overlords are dictating. For a party bearing the name of the political ideology they espouse, they sure don’t like to practice it.
David Blankemeier
Temple