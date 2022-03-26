Referencing the Telegram’s March 23 article, “Belton Council rejects RV park proposal,” this is exactly what happens when most of the opposition is connected to the City Council, the church they attend, the university they pander to, the committees they fill and the buddies they barbecue and hob knob with.
The citizen who wants to develop his property was there long before the homes around his area sprang up and he has every right to better himself and do business in Belton. When the Council doesn’t like you, this is how they and their connections demonstrate those high Christian principles.
The owner should know that when Belton City Council covets land they want, they will do everything, even lie, to discourage the owner into giving up and selling their property. It’s the exact thing they did to the Lynch family.
For those who are unaware of how the Lynch family was denied over and over their right to develop on their property, the Telegram breaks it down in an article, “UMHB changes opinion about University Drive,” by Geoff West, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012, (see https://tinyurl.com/nytaaeh3).
On Feb. 26, 2013, Belton city council helped their friends to blatantly disregard original zoning guidelines against area citizen’s objections on 13th Street.
Mr. Sharma don’t sell your land. It’s priceless whenever the City Council treats you like the Lynch family. And don’t be discouraged. This is what we call Belton’s Good Ol’ Boy Network.
Joe Trevino Jr.
Belton