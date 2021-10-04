William Shatner, who portrays Capt. James T. Kirk, is shown in this 1988 file photo from promotiong of the film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)