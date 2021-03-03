It was frustrating to try to get an appointment without technical equipment — just disappointment. But to our surprise a nephew helped us in our demise. He made us an appointment at Sammons Community Center and took us where it said to enter.
We were met at the door with a smile and directed to go single file. Papers were checked, temperatures taken and we were guided to the next station. Everyone was so friendly and kind. It was so organized there was not a bind. As the vaccine was given you did not feel pain.
Volunteers even made second appointments to come again. Everybody helping there deserves a star and we want them to know how thankful we are!
Ronnie Morgan
Belton