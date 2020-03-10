This letter relates and adds to the frustration of Mr. Midturi in the Jan. 23 newspaper.
I am a snowbird raised in New York state. I am trying to establish residency. I have experienced great frustration in trying to get a Texas license or residency card.
I have spent multiple trips and hours at the license bureau only to be given misinformation and being sent to the wrong offices.
It seems to me that instead of building a mega-million mausoleum for jails, etc. or spending $14,000 for a new app., it would be more cost effective to hire a few more license clerks, train them better and give a modest pay increase.
Donna Mills
Belton