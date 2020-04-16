Fear, debt and division are three forces that have a long and productive history for destroying the societies in which they find fertile soil to root. Unfortunately, much of the “expert” advice informing the public policies crafted in response to the COVID-19 challenge have fertilized these forces into the soil of our nation to create the perfect storm in which we now find ourselves.
Central to the challenge we face is our abdication of all authority to the experts. Real world experience is considered by these experts to be anecdotal unless it was the product of a series of scientific experiments that conform to the narrow rules common to their specific field of expertise. The practical challenges we face in the real world are composed of complex, multi-disciplinary problems; the solutions to which cannot be reduced to a series of highly simplified, narrowly controlled experiments for which these experts advocate.
When crafting social policy to address the challenge that COVID-19 presents to our nation, we do not have the luxury to ignore the economic, mental health, social capital and legal/constitutional consequences that result from implementing policies narrowly focused along the concerns of epidemiological experts.
So how do “We the People” reclaim our authority from the “experts?” First, resist succumbing to the fear, debt, and division that is the poisonous fruit of these narrowly focused, misguided public policies. Second, “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Mark Krejchi
Temple