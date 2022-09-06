A few weeks ago a letter by the Temple mayor and city manager stated the DEI audit that was to be performed by Nova Collective would now be handled by city staff.
But what is the plan now? The letter stated that the same goals can be met by city staff and community members. Do the city staff and community members referenced have the same goals and agenda as NOVA?
Do they value the promotion of drag queens as an acceptable lifestyle to teach to our children? We all saw the pictures and videos on NOVA’s social media. They were shocking to say the least.
Is this what Martin Luther King Jr. had in mind when he promoted character over skin color, race or ethnicity?
No, he is rolling over in his grave wondering how a message he felt called by God to take to the world has been hijacked by the activist agendas of a few.
A lifestyle choice will never become an ethnicity deserving “Special Protections.” A lifestyle choice can be shared by persons of all races and ethnicities. A lifestyle choice should be subject to the free market of ideas to stand on its own to see it the public accept or reject it.
If our actions and speech accept every lifestyle choice. We can expect our children to not only accept them but become engaged with them.
What is the DEI committee’s next action? The community needs to be included and given an opportunity to approve of these actions.
The decisions made not only impact the city of Temple. They impact the surrounding towns and communities also.
John Vigh
Killeen