The letter to the editor in the July 7 edition was spot on.
There was just one wrong word used — instead of socialism it should read communize. Any time anyone is trying to take your freedom away from you, like it or not, that is communize. Any time someone is trying to take things away from you that you believe in, like it or not, that is communized.
Any time anyone is burning an American flag that is the same thing as spitting in all of our first responder’s faces from soldiers to police to nurses. This is not the American way. This is not why we lost so many for so many years because this was the reason because communize is not the American way.
L.A. Lefevre
Belton