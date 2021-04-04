“Is it nothing to you?” (Lam 1:12). This Easter how do you answer Christ’s cry through Jeremiah, the prophet, concerning His great anguish, sorrow, suffering, and death on the cross?
The Bible says, “Christ … once suffered for sins, the Just for the unjust, that He might bring us to God” (1 Pet 3:18 KJV). “Is it nothing to you” Jesus Christ was:
Condemned though innocent that we might be acquitted though guilty (Mark 14:60-64)?
“Scourged” that we might be “healed” “by His stripes” (1 Pet 2:24)?
“Stripped” that we might be clothed in His perfect “righteousness” (Isa 61:10; 2 Cor 5:21)?
“Reckoned” a “transgressor” that we might be reckoned innocent, “justified by His blood” (Luke 22:37; Rom 4:21-5:10; Acts 13:38,39)?
“Mocked” as unable to save Himself that He might “save others” “to the uttermost” (Heb 7:25)?
That Christ:
Wore a “crown of thorns” that we might wear “a crown of glory” (1 Pet 5:4)?
Died the most painful and shameful of deaths that we might live for evermore and be exalted to the highest glory (Gal 3:13; Rev 1:5-6; 7:9-17)?
See Matthew 27:11-50.
God “spared not His own Son” when He “laid on Him the iniquity of us all” (Rom 8:32; Isa 53:3-12)!
“Christ died for our sins ... He rose again the third day” (1 Cor 15:3,4). “Jesus said ... I am the resurrection, and the life ... Believest thou this?” “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life ... He that believeth not the Son … the wrath of God abideth on him” (John 11:25,26; 3:36).
“How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation” (Heb 2:3)?
Michael W. Ellis
Belton