A few weeks ago in this newspaper were two articles I am paraphrasing. First article: West Temple residents beware of juveniles breaking into cars or trying to. Couple of weeks later came five killings in the area in one week.
Seems our city fathers are on their way to a successful transition in making our city like Austin. The rapid building of “something” on every available square foot, the increased traffic, constant “renovation” of downtown Temple; I wonder how much of the expense is provided by private investors, and how much the city is providing in the quest to “make us Austin.”
I invite our city fathers to take time to drive up and down Old Waco Road, which we drive every day to get to and from our office. The half mile that was completed several years ago is nice. The rest has been abandoned, and hardly drivable. Kegley is now smooth driving for the “country club” folks, the road for which Old Waco Road was abandoned.
I own a property in an old neighborhood off Avenue M. The sidewalk is buckled and has been for years. It’s too dangerous for walking. Many neighborhoods are in disrepair, and streets are hardly drivable. How nice it would be to see some attention to what we already have, in areas of the city that could be made attractive again, and roads and streets that wouldn’t tear up our cars.
I doubt this will happen. Whatever money it would take to revive some of our Temple neighborhoods is already earmarked for “Making Temple Like Austin.” Interesting thing is, many are leaving Austin and moving to Belton and Temple. Anyone noticed that?
Sarah Kreimeyer
Temple