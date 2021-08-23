There is a girl named Malala who stares down upon the city of Temple. She is on a billboard that everyone driving from the east can see along the loop near the mall and the hospital.
Every child that has taken a sixth-grade reading class in Academy Middle School recognizes this girl. She is the youngest person to have ever won a Nobel Peace Prize.
She wrote a book about being shot in the head by the Taliban because she believed women should read. This billboard has been up for a long time. The billboard reads, “Girls should learn history. And make it.”
After watching the disturbing videos from Afghanistan, I wonder what do we say to our children? What do we say to our war veterans?
Unfortunately, our leaders and pundits say many things and blame many people. Indeed the saying of “Success has many fathers, and failure is an orphan,” comes to mind when we watch them point fingers at each other. To the veterans, thank you for your service. It was not in vain. But, to our girls and boys, how do we explain? Learn the history, and try not to repeat it.
Wesley Whisenhunt
Holland