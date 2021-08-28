I am writing in response to April Cousins’ letter published Aug. 25.
She says, “Since the vaccines don’t stop the spread, the argument that you need to take the vaccine to protect others falls flat.” This is flatly false. By every conceivable measure, the vaccine not only slows the spread to others, but drastically lowers the chance of severe sickness, hospitalization, lasting injury and death.
The Telegram reported on Aug. 24 that 24.37% of all (not just ICU) hospital beds in Bell County’s service area are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The ICU situation is dire: The state health services dashboard shows that as of Aug. 23, only four ICU beds were available in our service area. The vast majority of hospitalized COVID cases are unvaccinated. The latest CDC data shows that unvaccinated people are five times more likely to be infected than vaccinated people and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized.
Resources are finite. All of these medical services being dedicated to (unvaccinated) COVID patients could be used elsewhere, especially limited ICU space. For example, take a person who needs a routine colonoscopy that is delayed because elective services are being postponed. In six months, they get their procedure and cancer is found. How would you feel if that was you or someone in your family? That six-month delay could mean the difference between life and death.
A basic public health measure should not be controversial or political. Quit thinking just about yourself, and consider how your decisions affect others in this society we must live in together.
James Haberer
Temple