In Peter Jessup’s April 9 letter, he touts his research abilities and provides examples of subjects he has knowledge of but hasn’t shared via letters to the editor. I found his research results grossly detrimental to the facts. Researching the same topics, I found the following:
• Windmills as cause of the recent power outage is incorrect. It was Gov. Greg Abbott who blamed the windmills, but it turns out the gas and coal plants caused the most problems.
• Besides the female insurrectionist shot while climbing through a broken window, there were two other violent deaths. One was an insurrectionist who was trampled to death trying to get into the Capitol building and Officer Brian Sicknick, who succumbed to his injuries from being beaten by insurrectionists. And how can we forget the video of the man using a pole with an American flag attached beating a police officer on the steps? In total, 140 Capitol officers were injured defending democracy.
• His research abilities lead him to the conclusion that Antifa broke windows, but no other damaged occurred and nothing was stolen. Antifa wasn’t there. The conspiracy theorists tried that avenue but were shot down after all the insurrectionists’ posts to their Facebook accounts and Twitter comments came to light boasting of their exploits at the Capitol building. Damage from things such as broken windows, doors, bear spray on walls, graffiti, furniture, statues defaced with blood, and stolen items are already totaling into the millions.
All this information is readily available with minimal effort. My question is where are you getting your convoluted research from?
Gordon Bennett
Belton