Conspiratorial Republicans are like chickens in the barnyard, clucking Woke-Woke-Woke.
Asking 10 of these chickens the meaning of Woke will get you 10 different clucks. But along comes Mr. Rooster, aka Ron deWOKEness. His platitude is, “If I don’t like it, then its Woke.”
His cockfight is with blacks, Asians, drag and drag queens, LGBT people, small government and history prior to 1900. This Rooster’s anti-Democratic views are devoid of empathy and compassion, scientific evidence, culture and the value of arts, racial equality, social justice, independent thought, and of women’s rights for health care.
Woke means one should be free to think freely, be educated, be able to read books without banning, and be aware of issues of social justice. “Censorship. Suppression of truth is the last refuge of corrupt individuals and political parties.”
Randy Broussard
Belton