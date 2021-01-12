“America! Where are you now? Don’t you care about your sons and daughters?” These are lyrics from a song released over 50 years ago and the message is even more relevant today. The song, “Monster Suicide America” by Steppenwolf, warns about corruption in government.
They accurately point out that your vote is a meaningless joke. The corruption has been around for generations and it just gets worse. The two criminal organizations in Washington, D.C., battle over control of a very lucrative prize, the taxpayer dollar.
Up until recently they haven’t worried too much about election results because they controlled both leading candidates. But then along came an outsider, Donald Trump. He was not a member of either crime family and he was trying to expose them by draining the swamp and exposing the stench and decay of corruption.
This could not be allowed. The crime families had to join forces to defeat a common enemy. The deplorables who elected Donald Trump had to be stopped. This is why most Republicans are not concerned about voter fraud.
If you are not familiar with the song, at least go online and read the lyrics. There is a monster lurking deep in the swamp and it has sent you a message. It controls the government, mainstream media and social media. It is watching you closely.
They know who criticizes the government. And they have proven your vote is a meaningless joke.
Gene Janicek
Buckholts