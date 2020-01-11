Einstein correctly stated that insanity is doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting different outcomes.
The Centers for Disease Control says citizens with guns stop crimes over a million times annually. Statistics show that concealed-carry licensees are the country’s most law-abiding group. Gun-ban laws cause increasing violent crime as in Chicago, Baltimore and sanctuary cities. Guns are not the only weapons criminals use. Millions of Americans own guns to protect themselves, their families and to guard against tyranny.
Socialism, communism and progressivism fail horribly every time they are tried, resulting in the deaths and murder of millions, as in the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany and China. Democrats want to take these paths again. They promise to confiscate citizens’ guns at gunpoint, starting now with people judged mentally ill.
How and by whom will mental illness determinations be made?
Violent videogames don’t cause mass shooters. Tens of millions played these games while murder rates declined.
I think Democrats fit Einstein’s definition of insanity. If in power, they would decide who is a danger to themselves or the community. They already believe that all conservatives and Christians are nuts, so no guns for them. The Democrat presidential candidates’ policy proposals are demonstrably insane and an obvious, enormous threat to America. Their own logic implies they and their supporters should not be allowed to own guns or hold the reins of American power.
God bless Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott.
Peter Jessup
Belton