Those who called President Biden “sleepy” are wrong again. The president signed a semiconductor production bill to boost American semiconductor research, development and production to alleviate our reliance on China.
He appointed 70 judges to the federal bench. His Supreme Court appointment was confirmed. He signed a veteran burn pits bill because he cares about our veterans. Medicare now has the power to negotiate some drug prices and caps Medicare out-of-pocket costs at $2,000. He reauthorized the Violence against Women Act.
While Trump lost millions of jobs because of his incompetent handling of the COVID epidemic, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan that expanded access to vaccines and testing, provided economic relief that kept millions of children out of poverty, prevented evictions and foreclosures and boosted job growth to over 10 million jobs.
The newly signed inflation bill means $65 billion for clean energy in Texas. The infrastructure bill will spend money on our nation’s infrastructure for roads, bridges, and other major projects.
Trump left office with unemployment at 6.7% and a loss of millions of jobs. Our current unemployment rate is 3.7%.
Biden signed a bipartisan gun safety bill. Biden signed a bill imposing a minimum tax on billion-dollar companies, some of whom have not paid any tax at all.
In case you blame Biden for 8.5% inflation rate, know that the inflation rate in London is 10.6, 23% in Lithuania, 68% in Turkey, and 640% in Venezuela. Inflation is a world-wide problem caused by the pandemic.
Chuck Nissley
Temple