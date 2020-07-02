Here we go again! Apparently we’re back into full panic mode.
I told a friend of mine who is a greeter at a Temple Walmart (who now has to become a “mask enforcement officer”) that the next time I come in he will not know if I am there to shop or to rob the place.
The panic scorecard on the front page of the Telegram showed that Bell County had reached 1,022 cases tested as positive. Big deal!
At some point in the near future most all of the population in the world will be positive for this virus, in some form. Just as almost all of us have for the cold, measles and flu strains. With 1,022 positive cases, we have less than 10 percent that have been hospitalized.
Do any of you care to know the death rate? 0.011 percent. I will grant you that any death is very personal, and painful for the family involved, but seriously we have killed that many in car accidents, homicides, drug overdoses, etcetera, since this all began. About 100,000 persons drop dead every day in the world from old age.
Herd immunity is obtained by exposure, not isolation. This is achieved by contact, or vaccination. How’s that cold vaccine coming along? We all need to watch the old version of a classic sci-fi movie, “War Of The Worlds” (1953). Anybody want to guess what killed the Martians?
David Blankemeier
Temple