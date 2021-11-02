In the 1980s there was the ridiculous notion that the Sandinistas were about to invade the U.S. Now Telegram letter writers Robert Hutchins and Peter Jessup are hysterically claiming that impoverished Central American migrants are a threat to the U.S. Constitution and our political system.
Really? If these poor folk are an imminent danger, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with sister federal and state law enforcement agencies, will ramp up. In addition, Homeland Security and its ICE agents should continue to clamp down on employers who blatantly hire and exploit undocumented workers, the Biden administration ought to follow up on the Trump administration proposal that asylum seekers be adjudicated across the border, and the U.S. Senate should pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act to increase the number of H-2A farmworkers visas and regularize the status of numerous farmworkers.
Once the word spreads that our asylum system will not be abridged, that deportations will continue, and that workers visas will be significantly increased in line with our labor market, the influx of illegal migrants will diminish markedly.
George Aldridge
Belton