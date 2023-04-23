Recently, I had a close encounter of the God kind (see Saturday article from the Rev. Richard Gatto of Belton River Church), and I’m thankful for the many health care professionals at Baylor Scott & White who worked to keep me on this earth a bit longer.
For many reasons, I did not do my best to stay healthy in March, and it appears I am no longer a teenager!
I’ve finally connected to Mychart, which I avoided since it began simply because of a general resentment of computer intrusion in my retirement life. I don’t have a computer, cable TV or even a car backup camera.
But I am thankful for all the professionals at our local hospital who rely on technology, and their own God-given caring and kindness to work round the clock to help all in our community.
P.S.: The support staff and meal providers: Incredibles!
Linda Reynolds
Salado