In cities where monuments were taken down or removed, those involved weren’t satisfied with desecrating statues of Confederate, Union, black or white heroes. They often burned churches and looted businesses.
Why are leftists hostile to individual properties and artifacts of our Judeo-Christian civilization with its ideas of individuals whose liberty and freedoms are from God? Antifa, BLM, etc., seek to remove/destroy not only our civilization, but also our liberty and individual freedoms.
They are funded by Marxists/anarchists and unless stopped, will continue their violent campaign against Western Christian civilization.
The Marxists’ goal is to control thoughts, actions, homes and possessions. They despise Western culture and Christianity because it encourages us to think and act for ourselves, to accept responsibly, and to seek to improve ourselves and our surroundings. Our freedoms depend upon defense of Western cultural/religious heritage and individual God-given rights.
Helen Carter
Kyle