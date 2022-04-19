The old adage, “A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots.” A recent letter to the editor proves that point.
It said that there was “a tiny spike up in traffic deaths last year.” The Department of Transportation cited an 18.4% increase in traffic deaths in 2021 resulting in the largest number of fatalities since 2006. The letter said, “The military, 97% vaccinated, saw increases last year in pulmonary embolisms (467%) and heart attacks (269%).
This is positively untrue, a lie being spouted by the conspiracist, Republican Rep. Ron Johnson. The letter also said, “vaxxed pilots died in the air from heart attacks.” The airlines have disputed this assertion as a complete lie. There have not been any documented pilot cardiac deaths related to vaccinations.
The letter said, “2,300,000 new illegal aliens in 2021.” U.S. Customs and Border Protections puts that number at 1.66 million. It is most interesting that the number of migrants who were able to successfully enter the U.S. unlawfully without being apprehended was significantly higher in 2000 (under Trump) than currently.
If people would stop believing lies and conspiracies put forth by people attempting to maintain power and control at the expense of our democracy, polarization in the country would surely decrease.
Randy Broussard
Belton