I have had multiple sclerosis for many years and use a walker to assist with ambulation.
I appreciate the fact that restrooms in many places of business have signs which indicate that they are “handicapped accessible” meaning that they gave stalls which can accommodate wheelchairs and walkers.
The doors into the restrooms and other assistive equipment, however, are frequently so heavy (or the springs on the top of the door are so “tight”) that the doors are challenging for a “normal” person to open. Hence the comments I have frequently heard from the person who assisted in getting the door open “That’s a heavy door!”
So if you do use a wheelchair or a walker, it is comforting to know that there is a stall to accommodate your assistive device, if you can get the restroom door open!
I am thankful to all the people who are willing to help!
Jeana Hearn
Temple