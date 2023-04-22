Did anybody read the editorial comment in the April 10 paper? I believe everything he says in this column, but, I feel he still has doubts about that call to Georgia? It was played on TV.
It’s been recorded and played on all the newscast channels — Ex Trump asking to find just enough votes to beat President Biden. This Ex (you know who I am talking about), his mouth and thinking keeps getting him in trouble, holding a baseball bat behind Alvin Bragg’s head then says I’m just joking.
I don’t believe him. You printed that he said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and not lose supporters, and also his talking about the judge and his wife and family because they’re Mexicans.
People open your eyes. I think and still think if you don’t do what, he’s telling you what to do. He has no use for you and if you don’t believe me go back and find in the news of all the people he fired and got rid of. How many different attorney generals did he have and got new ones. He threw the other ones under the bus!
I know you won’t print this letter, you never do because it’s about Ex Trump! P.S. He was never my president!
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple