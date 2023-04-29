Please! Stop printing the repeated, insulting, disrespectful “political” cartoons of the 46th president of the USA on the editorial page of the TDT.
Banning of machine guns from the public sector is a completely different issue than banning assault weapons (a weak name for a violent weapon) from the police or military. The automatic assault weapons were created for the military and a SWAT team, as I understand, is the most powerful police force unit available in a non-military context. Hence, SWAT teams are (or intended to be) part of a “well regulated militia,” mentioned in the Second Amendment.
Citizens are required to register and/or get a license to drive, vote, marry, sell food, etc. That is well regulated and responsible for reasons of safety and security.
The Telegram claims to be politically independent. Please! Keep it so. Those comics used to be my favorite feature to see. Now, I am hesitant to even look at them.
I have lived here for over 60 years and, as you know, the TDT is the only newspaper in town.
Betsi Chamlee
Temple