In regard to Russian generosity toward African countries (along with Wagner Group enforcement) a reader queries,” When has the U.S. ever done a thing like that?”
Was this a serious question? If so, may I direct the gentleman to the well known and documented program directed by Herbert Hoover following World War I. And, as every American knows, this was not an isolated incident, nor the last. When in need, the world at large has always turned to America for help.
Attached is an internet site documenting Herbert Hoover’s plan to save Russia; from itself.
https://www.heritage.org/progressivism/commentary/herbert-hoover-the-ussr-the-greatest-humanitarian-campaign-history
Richard Creed
Belton