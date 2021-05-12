A recently updated ERCOT report showed that during the February storm, wind power loss was a small component in comparison to the significantly huge losses caused from natural gas supplies shutting down and equipment failures.
Officer Brian Sicknick was pepper sprayed twice. He died after suffering a stroke. He was only 42 years old. His brother said, “This political climate got my brother killed.” In spite of comments to the contrary, his cause of death was widely reported by all major networks.
There has not been a single credible “eyewitness” that said Antifa was involved in the treasonous overthrow attempt of our government by Trump supporters. Even the Trump seditionists denied any Antifa activity.
The Architect of the U.S. Capitol (a Trump appointee) put the damage to the Capitol and surroundings at $10 million and growing. This is far more than the $24,000 designated for cleaning artwork and statues. There was a lectern, numerous laptops and tablets stolen as well as documents. These same seditionists urinated and defecated on the floors of our symbol of democracy. Although no firearms were recovered, there is a picture of a Capitol entrance door with four bullet holes.
Easily obtained information finds that 81 Capitol Police officers and 65 D.C. Police officers were brutally beaten with metal flag poles, bats, pipes and fists resulting in concussions, loss of eyes and fingers, broken ribs and a heart attack, and 38 contracted COVID-19.
Lies and propaganda spread by an echo machine of white nationalists is currently the greatest threat to our Republic.
Randy Broussard
Belton