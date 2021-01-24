They called President Trump corrupt falsely accusing him of ordering two Air Force pilots to stay at one of his hotels at a cost of $400. Apparently Biden’s family received millions of dollars from corporations linked to Ukrainian, Uzbekistan and Chinese governments. Who is the corrupt one?
They called President Trump a racist! What did he do? He enacted criminal justice reform which allowed the release of thousands of prisoners (mainly minorities — black and Hispanics) who were given long prison sentences for minor offenses. He created economic opportunity zones in minority neighborhoods which drove minority unemployment to record lows.
Biden was proud to author and pass the infamous crime bill that put these same blacks and Hispanics behind bars and never sponsored anything to provide opportunity for minorities. Who is the racist?
They called President Trump a liar when he stated there would be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2020. They blamed him instead of China for the deaths of every American infected with this virus. China was the source, and the vaccine was created prior to the end of 2020. Who are the liars?
Now they call President Trump a threat, he’s a threat to the career politicians (Republicans and Democrats) not to Americans. I believe they (career politicians) are thrilled that President Trump is gone so they can return to having the lobbyist augment their income, and enrich their lifestyle.
Trump could not be bought. Many of our political leaders take care of themselves first, and if it serves their interest they might help their constituents. Trump exposed this — they hated him for it — 74 million Americans love him for it!
Larry Allis
Temple