Belton Independent School District has a very important bond election May 7. All items on the bond are necessary for the growth and development of the school district, but one item is especially important to my family and many others.
Part of the bond includes addressing growth and capacity, more specifically providing the Delta Program an independent facility to work and learn. The Delta program supports students with special needs who have graduated from high school by transitioning them to adulthood. Students with special needs are able to learn the skill to live and work independently within the community to the best of their ability.
Currently this program does not an independent facility. Students are placed in the high school where instructors do not have the building space to train each student in the best possible way. These students have graduated high school and are being placed back in a facility with 14- to 18-year-olds.
Delta students deserve a true post graduate experience and training that is not limited by lack of facilities. Belton is expecting the numbers to double for the Delta program over the next five years, making the passing of this bond even more urgent.
We have a daughter with special needs who is currently a sophomore at Belton High School, and we see the needs of these students first hand. When she graduates from high school and begins the Delta program, we would love to see her transition to an independent facility without the current limitations. She wants to be a part of the workforce in Bell County and we believe that Delta can help her and others receive the necessary skills to reach this goal.
Misty Dollar
Belton