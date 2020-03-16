I’d like to try to change some minds on immigrant detention.
Immigration detention, as it stands, is supposed to be a temporary stop for individuals seeking a determination of whether they have a legal basis for staying in the United States — not prison. But what else can we call a place with razor wire-covered fences, holding cells, head counts, locked dormitories, solitary confinement and no-contact visits?
Surely, among the detainees are immigrants who have committed deportable offenses. But they also include large numbers of individuals seeking protection from political or religious persecution, survivors of torture and human trafficking, and U.S. citizens and permanent residents mistakenly ensnared in immigration raids. Some of the latter have reportedly been veterans.
Investigations exposed a litany of abuses in the detention facilities, including physical violence, use of restraints, and substandard medical care. While in detention, immigrants and asylum seekers are often unable to obtain the legal assistance necessary to prepare viable claims for court proceedings. Sometimes they cannot even make a simple phone call to obtain documents that would prove they should go free.
Wouldn’t you agree that we should enforce some basic standards for the way detainees are treated and ensure more robust oversight of the many the private prisons where they are being held?
Brian Nickel
Briggs