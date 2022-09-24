DEI showed its true colors after Temple reluctantly ended contract negotiations with Nova Collective. While reviling Bible-believing Christians, Nova’s co-founder arrogantly “blasphemed God’s name” (Psa 74:18) — “You fear change, but you must know that God is Change.”
The name of the eternal, immutable God is not “Change”! — “I am the LORD, I change not” (Mal 3:6; Exod 3:13-14 KJV).
“Jesus Christ, the Son of God,” “the same yesterday, ... today, and forever” (Mark 1:1; Heb 13:8).
God is the unchanging Rock of ages, a Sun never setting, eclipsed, or darkened. The Holy God cannot turn to evil — “The name of the LORD ... is the Rock, His work is perfect” (Deu 32:3-4). “The Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning” (James 1:17; Psa 84:11; 1 John 1:5).
“Whatsoever God doeth, it shall be forever: nothing can be put to it, nor anything taken from it” (Eccl 3:14). “God created man ... male and female” (Gen 1:27).
Sin does not change. “The men of Sodom were wicked and sinners before the LORD exceedingly” just as LGBTs are today (Gen 13:13; Lev 18:22; Deu 22:5).
Salvation will never change. “Jesus saith ... I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me” (John 14:6; Acts 4:12).
Those “changing God’s truth into lies worship and serve the creature” (themselves) not “the Creator” (Rom 1:25-27).
“Fear the LORD, and depart from evil.” “Fear Him which is able to destroy both soul and body in Hell” — “eternal damnation” (Prov 3:7; Mat 10:28; Mark 3:29). Christians fear no man.
Michael W. Ellis
Belton