Why has Russia invaded Ukraine? Since the moment that invasion began to this day, Western reporting has been a radical repudiation of the truth.
On Feb. 24, 2022, Putin gave his reasons. The United States has continued to expand NATO eastward and arm NATO countries with new technological weapons including nuclear armed missiles. This broke the agreements made with Russia during the early 1990s not to expand “one inch” eastward if Russia would allow German reunification and Germany’s admission into NATO. Russia has vociferously reputed this expansion for three decades, particularly the recent attempts to include Ukraine and Georgia.
The pro-Russian speaking people in the Donbass region were being attacked in a civil war by the Zelensky Nazi government established by the Vice President Joe Biden, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt. It’s difficult to deny that Zelensky, the Azov Battalion, the Right Sector, and other groups are Nazi when they openly celebrate World War II Nazi leader Stepan Bandera, wearing Nazi insignias, and carry Nazi Swastika flags. Zelensky wore a shirt bearing Nazi insignias when he recently visited with the Pope. Russia chose to protect those people in Donbass.
Russia chose to eliminate Nazi control and demilitarize the government of Ukraine.
Putin wished to capture and punish the Nazi Ukrainians responsible for burning alive 50 Russians in Odesa during 2014.
Since Biden, Nuland and Pyatt overthrew the elected present, Yanukovych, in 2014, and established a Nazi government in Ukraine, does that make them Nazi also?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple