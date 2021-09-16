I would like to sincerely thank writer Randy Ray, Alfred Vrazel and KMIL radio in Cameron, for making the Aug. 22 “Passion for Polka” article possible.
I recently “rediscovered” this program when I had taken my radio outside to listen to while working in the yard. I lived in Europe and have been to the Czech Republic, so this radio program brings back many pleasant memories.
I encourage folks to mark it on your calendar and tune in on a Sunday. If you are having a bad day, worries, or are just a “grouch,” this program will “get you happy.” Sort of like a “scoop of Blue Bell ice cream” for the ears.
I would also like to thank the contributor of the “Arch” photo, taken in Mackinac Island. My wife and I have been to Mackinac Island. I have driven my friends crazy, (I think I have one, last count), trying to convince them to take a “Michigan” vacation. It is a huge state with much to offer.
Quit listening to the negative news about that state. Do your research, plan, then go experience the many sights and beauty. To name just a few: The Ford Rogue plant, Greenfield Village, Frankenmuth, Mackinac Island, Sault Ste Marie, Pictured Rocks Lake Superior boat tours-Munising, Old Fort Wilkins-Copper Harbor, Whitefish Point museum/lighthouse and Tahquamenon Falls. (Google those.)
I hope our world is soon free of the scourge that has a grip on us, so all can travel freely again.
Gary Adams
Temple